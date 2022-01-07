Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (1/8/22)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - Michelle “Shelly” Stevens, the former Executive Director of Hornell Partners for Growth (HPG), pled guilty to fourth degree grand larceny, according to the New York State Comptroller's Office.

According to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli Stevens stole $1,711 in cash from the non-profit’s Annual Fourth of July festival that was earmarked for the city’s Business Improvement District.