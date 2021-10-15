Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/16/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Oct. 14, a man cut through a yard to avoid stopping for a school bus for the second time. One Elmira homeowner, whose lawn was driven across, is fed up and concerned for his handicapped daughter.

Tim Rolls, who lives on W. Church Street in Elmira, has caught the perpetrator on camera twice. Rolls said the handicap school bus takes longer and usually a line of traffic gathers behind it.