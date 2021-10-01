Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/2/21)

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — There will be a benefit concert in Steuben County this weekend to help those impacted by the devastating flooding back in August.

"Rock Out for Flood Relief" takes place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Country Pub 2 in Painted Post. Country Pub 2 is located at 4255 Meads Creek Rd.