Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/23/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chemung County Torture-Murder Case
Local News
The Hochul Administration
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Diversions Brewery in Chemung holds Halloween event for new dog park
Gallery
Halyna Hutchins’ former professor calls Alec Baldwin shooting ‘malfeasance’
Video
Warrant: Assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun
Gallery
Alabama executes Willie B. Smith, intellectually disabled Black man, for 1991 murder
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
China 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
18 Sports Commentary – the impact of Andrew Legare on Twin Tiers sports
Video
The Play – Horseheads Gannon Johnston reflects on 85-yard pick six
Video
Corning & Elmira football to battle for Class AA crown & Eli Thomas honor
Video
Edison volleyball clinches division crown & Thursday scoreboard
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Trunk or Treat
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/23/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:01 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/23/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Trending Now
Warrant: Assistant director unknowingly handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun
Gallery
Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger returns home to celebrate major success
Video
Woman arrested for letting missing child into home, refusing to tell police
Video
Elmira Police vehicle auction goes live today
Video
‘Rust’ camera crew left set in protest hours before Alec Baldwin fatal shooting, report says
Rochester police identify officer involved in fatal Family Dollar shooting
Corning & Elmira football to battle for Class AA crown & Eli Thomas honor
Video
CNY man accused of sexually assaulting two boys in Sayre between 2014-2016
Video
Boss Cam
Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart
Video