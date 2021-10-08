Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (10/9/21)

(WETM) - The 18 Sports Blitz is back with a full crew tonight with the return of 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske, joined by Chuck Brame, George Stockburger, and Nick Ketter.

The night was highlighted with the honoring of coach Mike D'Aloisio prior to #22 Horseheads's game against Johnson City. Coach D is the area's all-time winningest coach who is currently battling ALS.