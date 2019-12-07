Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (12/07/2019)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82
Top Stories
‘All roads lead to Putin’: Impeachment ties Ukraine, Russia
4 charged in NY dogfighting ring; 29 dogs are seized
Giant, inflatable Ralphie goes on display outside ‘A Christmas Story’ house
Costume designer for Mister Rogers movie chose Northampton store for yarn
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Enforcers earn comeback win against Wolves
Franklin, Penn State agree to contract extension
One of two possible home playoff games for the Bills sells out
Teddy Bear Toss at Elmira College
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (12/07/2019)
Pollen Report
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:38 PM EST
Trending Now
Former Bradford County drama teacher gets 6-23 months for sexually assaulting students
UPS driver who died after his truck was hijacked identified as a young father
Two people arrested after Steuben County drug bust
Two people facing 75 child sex abuse charges in Chemung County
Cameron Manufacturing & Design lays off 50 employees, CEO blames China trade war
4 charged in NY dogfighting ring; 29 dogs are seized
Structure fire in Odessa, investigation underway
More Top Stories
Athlete of the Week Voting
Ask the manager: Snowstorm recovery