Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (12/4/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — For over a decade, Capriotti Properties and the Near Westside Neighborhood Association have held their "Homes for the Holidays" self-guided tours. This year, more homes and apartments are on display including spots in downtown Elmira and the Christmas House.

The self-guided tours take place on Sunday, December 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will also include a dessert reception from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church.