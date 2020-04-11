Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (4/11/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Los Angeles adds new sexual battery count against Weinstein
Ways to manage your stress and migraines during COVID-19
Video
Cuomo: More testing needed to flatten the curve
Video
How to wear gloves correctly to protect yourself from COVID-19
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Tretter ready for the future as new president of NFLPA
Video
Sports Community Moment – 2019 Avoca girls soccer
Video
18 Sports Flashback – 1984 Blaine Fowler wins NCAA Title
Video
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Eats
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Live Puppy Cam
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Mass COVID-19 outbreak at Hornell nursing home
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter
2
of
/
2
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (4/11/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Apr 10, 2020 / 11:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2020 / 11:21 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (4/11/20)
Trending Now
Social security recipients will automatically receive $1,200 stimulus check
Video
Steuben County reports mass outbreak of COVID-19 at Hornell nursing home with 46 new cases
Video
Chemung County says parking lot worship services are banned by State
Video
Arnot Health announces temporary furloughs
Video
Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter
Video
Pennsylvania schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year
Video
More Top Stories
Steuben County reports fifth Hornell nursing home death, 8th COVID-19 fatality in the county
Video
Testing needs to ramp up before New York State can get back to normal, Cuomo says
Video
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday