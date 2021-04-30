Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/1/21)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The Department of Defense announced Friday that it is canceling all border wall projects that were paid for with military funds, "consistent with the president’s proclamation."

“DOD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners. Today’s action reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families," Jamal Brown, Deputy Pentagon Spokesman, said in a statement.