Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/15/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Elise Stefanik’s ascent in GOP said to impact New York State
Video
NY governor deciding whether to change mask mandate
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
Person set on fire inside vehicle in Ithaca, police searching for woman who is possible suspect
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Draft
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Corning C.C. splits first two games of regional finals against Mohawk Valley
Video
Corning rugby standout Mckenna Hill signs with Queens University
Video
WETM-TV remembers beloved colleague Lloyd Hall
Video
Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 4 Corning’s Kelly Dupree
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/15/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 11:08 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 11:08 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/15/21)
Trending Now
The Publishers Clearing House picks a winner in the Twin Tiers
Video
N.Y. marijuana law Q&A: Employment and public use
Video
Elmira man connected to Park Place murder captured after police chase through NY & PA; one trooper injured in chase
Video
Affordable or free broadband internet service now available for eligible households, do you qualify?
Video
Watkins Glen Police searching for Ithaca man after high-speed chase, described as “armed and dangerous”
Video
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Tik-Tok challenge throws Scott for a loop and a sticker situation for one young boy
Video
Bath Police find “truck load” of stolen items, Steuben County Sheriff uniforms; 3 people arrested and released
Video
Corning Community College faculty to proceed with ‘no confidence vote’ against President Mullaney
Video
IRS encouraging all Americans to file taxes, says additional Child Tax Credit coming this summer
Forecast Discussion 5/14/21 PM: Seasonable weekend
Video