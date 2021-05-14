Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/15/21)

BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Cider Association is holding a new model for their annual Cider Week festivals. For 2021, Cider Week New York will—for the first time ever—host events across the entire state.

The new expanded format will include two Cider Week festivals with the first held in the spring from May 15-31 and the second held in the fall from October 2-17. As New York State begins to safely and thoughtfully re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, Cider Week New York 2021 will include a hybrid mix of both virtual and socially distanced in-person events including special flights, virtual tastings, panels, local promotions and dinners.