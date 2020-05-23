Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/23/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Cuomo announces loan assistance program for small businesses
Video
New York eases ban on gatherings
Enjoying Memorial Day during the coronavirus
Video
Police search for two connected to Johnstown homicide, may be in Philadelphia
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Senior Send-Off: Elmira College’s McKenzie Slaven
Video
18 Sports Flashback – 1989 Mike Hulbert wins B.C. Open
Video
Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Video
Former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/23/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 11:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 11:29 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/23/20)
Trending Now
New York eases ban on gatherings
UPDATE: Multiple people rescued off the Cohocton River
Video
New York releases “Wear a Mask” PSA finalists, voting now open
Video
Son charged with murdering dad during Zoom call with about 20 other people
Dramatic Video: Brothers rescue drowning man on Seneca Lake
Video
Bradford, Tioga County move to green phase
Video
Steuben County anticipating Phase 2 next week, discouraging Memorial Day BBQs
Video
Corning Inc. layoffs include more than 200 New York employees
Video
Local restaurant owners leasing Historic Werdenberg building in Elmira
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video