Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (6/19/21)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg continue to spar over election reform and the partisan issue of voter ID. But moving in the Senate this week, a bill to send the entire issue to the voters in the form of a constitutional amendment.

Senate Bill 735 would require voters to show ID every time they vote, not just the first time in a new precinct, as the current law demands. “Time and time again I hear from constituents who want to know why they need identification to buy cold medicine but not to choose their next senator, township supervisor, judge, or president,” State Senator Judy Ward (R) said. She wants voters to ultimately decide the thorny issue of voter ID.