Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (7/10/21)

DUNDEE, NY (WETM) - At seven years old, Colt Wicker has already been a fundraiser for four years and raised over $2000 for non-profits. Talk about a resume!

"They [non-profits] think my mom and dad are going to be the ones to show up, but I am actually the one," Colt said. When the people at these organizations see him bringing in the donations, he said, "They're speechless."