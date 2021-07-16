Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (7/17/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Elmira’s Street Painting Festival is back this weekend
Video
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer who famously pushed away bayonet, dies at 99
Tully’s backs out of 2021 New York State Fair
Biz Markie, known for hit rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies at 57
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Glen All Access
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Big Flats Little League aims to bring home sectional title
Video
How to get free tickets for Buffalo Bills training camp
Watkins Glen International hosting job fair ahead of Go Bowling at The Glen
Video
First Arena to be controlled by CCIDA until further notice
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (7/17/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 11:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 11:16 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (7/17/21)
Trending Now
Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers
Video
Ithaca man arrested after damaging items at local motel
Guthrie warns of caller ID scam
Lawmakers propose $60 billion for a second round of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Video
24-year-old Elmira man killed in car crash at Centertown Parking Garage
Video
CWA Local 1111 and Arnot Health employees protest over collective bargaining agreement; Arnot Health responds
Video
Tired of spam calls? Join Pennsylvania’s “Do Not Call” list
New local bakery becomes an instant hit in the community
Video
Legends of The Twin Tiers – The Limoncelli family
Video
Sayre woman charged with criminal attempted homicide for beating husband in the head with a rock
Video