Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (8/21/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival (FEJF) is a two-day festival in Upstate NY. On Friday, August 20th at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY beginning at 6 p.m., Day 1 of the Festival features guitarist Adam Hawley and local favorite band Top Shelf.

On Saturday, August 21st we move outdoors to Thorne Street Park in Horseheads, NY, beginning at 12 p.m.(doors open at 10:30 am). Day 2 of the Festival features guitarist Chris Standring, flutist Althea Rene, and Festival staple Marcus Johnson. Saturday’s event features lawn seating with food and beverage provided by the EOP CFJP Bistro. You may bring your own cooler with food and drinks (alcohol is permitted for those 21 and over – you may consume your beverages out of plastic, no glass, please). Smoking, pets, and grills are NOT permitted at this event.