Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (9/25/21)

(WETM) - The 18 Sports Blitz is back with high school football highlights from across the Twin Tiers, starting with the return of a rivalry game in Steuben County.

The Hornell Red Raiders hosted the Haverling Rams on Homecoming night but couldn't come away with their third win of the season. Haverling's offense put up 24 points in the first half on the road en route to the 30-0 win over Hornell.