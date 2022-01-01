Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/2/22)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - The Schuyler county sheriff's office has a new Sheriff, Undersheriff, and administrator. New Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey, Undersheriff Andrew Zeigler, and were sworn in on January 1st, 2022 at the Schuyler County courthouse.

As Sheriff Kevin Rumsey takes on his new role, there are several issues that he plans to address as the first order of business in the office.