Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/5/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gov. Cuomo grants clemency to Monica Szlekovics
Top Stories
NY governor proposes expansion of alcohol rules at theaters
Forecast Discussion 1/4/2020 PM: Back to cold this week
Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of ‘endless wars’
College student apparently drowns while fly-fishing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Santa Tracker
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
UTEP head basketball coach Rodney Terry in ‘critical condition’ due to allergic reaction
18 Sports Blitz – 1/3
VIDEO: Bills fans gather at backer bar in Houston
Bills CB Tre’Davious White named AP 1st team All-Pro
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Most Wanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/5/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Jan 4, 2020 / 06:08 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2020 / 06:08 PM EST
Trending Now
Gov. Cuomo grants clemency to Monica Szlekovics
Consumer alert: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Hidden Landmarks: West Elmira Travelling Nativity
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020
Bradford County man arrested for sexual abuse of a child
Truck crashes through Elmira-Corning Airport fence
Three people arrested after New Year’s brawl in Horseheads; Beefeaters under investigation
Police: Father beats up man accused of molesting small children
Weather
Death of Iranian military leader celebrated in front of Buffalo City Hall