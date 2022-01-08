Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/9/22)

(NEXSTAR) – The latest COVID-19 variant of concern, omicron, has captured the attention of the globe. As one of the most mutated viruses ever seen by scientists, it’s also proving to cause more breakthrough cases, meaning those who are fully vaccinated, and even some with booster shots, are testing positive for the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, meaning some who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19. Those that are fully vaccinated and experience a breakthrough case are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19.