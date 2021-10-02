Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (10/3/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers and offered the latest update on the state's progress combating COVID-19.

"We're working to protect New Yorkers from the continued spread of COVID-19, and the vaccine is the central tool in that ongoing effort," Gov. Hochul said. "New York State is taking action to keep our children, parents and families safe from this terrible virus, but there's more we have to do. Getting New Yorkers vaccinated is vital to rebuilding our economy and fostering a healthier future for all of us, so I urge everyone who hasn't taken the shot yet to do so immediately."