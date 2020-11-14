Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/15/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Forecast Discussion 11/14/2020 PM: Showers likely Sunday, wind advisory goes into effect
Video
Locals gather in support of President Trump with a car parade
Video
Undefeated Missouri high school football team forfeits season over COVID-19 cases
Video
‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Haverling & Hornell girls soccer earn playoff wins
Video
80’s Wrestling Con going virtual with WWE legends Demolition
Video
Mark Stephens Wrestling Classic canceled for 2020
Video
Horseheads multi-purpose complex making great progress
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Veterans Voices
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/15/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 04:46 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 04:46 PM EST
Trending Now
Locals gather in support of President Trump with a car parade
Video
Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania
Video
Steuben County reports 1 death and 35 new cases related to COVID-19
Corning Inc unveils new micro-powder that kills 99.9% of virus that causes COVID-19
Video
Bath man charged with 81 sex crimes
Video
Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces a new K-9 addition to their ranks
Video
Weather Alerts
His Tabernacle “gifted” the Elmira Heights Theater to create community center
Chemung County reports four COVID-19 deaths, three at Woodbrook Assisted Living
Video
Local auto racing team wins big in North Carolina