Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/21/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The local coffee shop, Downtown Grind, on north main street in Elmira celebrated its 3 year anniversary. To celebrate, they held a pop-up shop featuring hard cider, beer tastings, egg nog, and birthday cake lattes.

"We've been able to do a lot of work in the community. We've had opportunities to help out in the community. Our guests have shown up to help us out from dropping off things for a little free pantry, little free library to supply drive school supplies, blankets, and cleaning supplies." said Sara Caldwell, Owner, Downtown Grind