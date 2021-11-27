Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/28/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
Top Stories
Nightbirde, ‘AGT’ singer who earned Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer, gives update on health
Texas man who shot partner's ex amid custody dispute claims self-defense
Farmer: Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive longer
Video
Republicans struggle to save funding for Trump’s border wall
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
China 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Canton football rallies to defeat Old Forge in overtime to advance to state semifinals
Video
LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture, issued warning for language
Carrier Dome bound: Tioga football rolls into state finals
Video
4 Observations: Bills cruise past Saints 31-6
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/28/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Anna Meyers
Posted:
Nov 27, 2021 / 08:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2021 / 08:48 PM EST
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/28/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Close
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
NY counties with the oldest homes: Where does Southern Tier rank?
Canton football rallies to defeat Old Forge in overtime to advance to state semifinals
Video
Structure fire in Horseheads leaves house severely damaged
Corning’s “Parade of Lights” returns
Gallery
Man killed by stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home
What is the state of COVID-19 in the Southern Tier?
Video
Elmira parish announces closure of two historic Catholic churches
Video
Early morning structure fire in Elmira caused by plastic left in oven
Video
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Video
Cutest Pet Photo Contest