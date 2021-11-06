Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/7/21)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.

The Biden Administration mandated all employees of businesses that employ 100 or more workers be vaccinated. They believe increasing the amount of the population vaccinated would be the quickest way to end the pandemic. More than 750,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.