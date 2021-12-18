Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (12/19/21)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department has been in contact with the North Pole and Santa Claus will be visiting the village prior to Christmas!

According to the Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department, Santa will be escorted through the village on Dec 19-22. Santa will make the trip each night starting around 5:30 p.m. and ending around 7:00 p.m.