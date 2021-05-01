Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (5/2/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide positivity rate yesterday was 1.60 percent, the lowest since November 3.

"New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down," Governor Cuomo said. "The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we're able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus."