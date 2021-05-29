Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (5/30/21)

(WETM) - More than 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 611,745 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

"The COVID vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and the faster everyone takes it, the faster we defeat this beast and return to normal," Governor Cuomo said. "While thousands of New Yorkers are getting their vaccine every day, the overall vaccination rate has slowed and we are exploring any and all options to get more shots in arms. From the establishment of pop-up sites to the implementation of vaccine incentives, it's never been easier, or more beneficial, to get vaccinated. So, if you have not yet received your shot, please do the right thing and go get vaccinated—if we are to reach the light at the end of the tunnel, everyone needs to do their part."