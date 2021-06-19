Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (6/20/21)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The new Ferrario car dealership located off of County Route 64 in Big Flats offers a three-in-one package. You can buy a new car and experience two unique art exhibits.

For Don and Robin Ferrario, bringing this dealership to life was not an easy process. In order to build on the land where they wanted to put their new dealership, they had to buy the houses that were there first.