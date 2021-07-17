Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (7/18/21)

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) - Sandra Ledford, the missing vulnerable adult in Tioga County, was found deceased in Johnson City by the Johnson City Police Department, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity and that the circumstances of Ledford's death are being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.