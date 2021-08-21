Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (8/22/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Your Stories
Top Stories
Farm City Day returns to Eldridge Park
Video
Tesla to introduce humanoid robot prototype next year: ‘It’s intended to be friendly’
Nexstar adds political reporting depth with purchase of The Hill
The 10th Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Bonnie Mann reflects on Hall of Fame boxing career
Video
Top Stories
NTL Season Preview: Cowanesque Valley Indians
Video
Bills silence Bears 41-15 in second preseason game
NTL Season Preview: North Penn/Mansfield Panthers
Video
Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 10 Athens’ Karter Rude
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (8/22/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Anna Meyers
Posted:
Aug 21, 2021 / 08:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2021 / 08:52 PM EDT
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (8/22/21)
Regional Forecast - Northern Tier (08/21/21)
Video
Regional Forecast - Southern Tier (08/21/21)
Video
Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes (08/21/21)
Video
Saturday's Fur-cast (08/21/21)
Video
Saturday's Pollen Outlook (8/21/21)
Video
Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (8/20/21)
Video
Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (8/20/21)
Video
Regional Forecast- Southern Tier (8/20/21)
Video
Friday's Travel Forecast (8/20/21)
Video
Trending Now
Car crashes into Vincenzo’s Pizzeria
First look at Jasper-Troupsburg High School after historic flooding
Video
PA man sentenced for assaulting mother & stepfather, DUI
Video
Farm City Day returns to Eldridge Park
Video
Chemung County labeled “high risk” for transmission by CDC as COVID-19 cases surge
Video
Women in critical condition after truck hits Amish buggy in Jefferson County
Hard hit hospitality industry could see relief with proposed federal funding
Video
Should we be worried about another winter of COVID surges, lockdowns? Doctors weigh in
10th Mountain Division Soldiers surrounding Kabul airport, Biden says
New residential development proposed in Big Flats