Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (8/22/21)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 21, at approximately 11:33 a.m., two Ithaca Police officers were dispatched to the Chestnut Hill Apartment Complex following a report that a person at the complex had attacked a neighbor's dog and was now making verbal threats to other residents.

While on scene outside, a gunshot was heard by the officers who then observed a male subject armed with a handgun running in the parking lot to inside one of the apartment buildings.