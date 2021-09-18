Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (9/19/21)

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) - Fire departments from across Steuben County are responding to a structure fire in Cohocton on Saturday evening.

According to reports around 6 p.m., flames could be seen coming out of the building near N. Dansville Street in the village. Fire departments from Atlanta, Wayland, and other towns in the northwest portion of the county are being called out for the two-alarm fire.