Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/13/22)

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 11, the EPA denied a request by Greenidge's Bitcoin Mining operation to continue using their coal ash pond for waste until 2023.

Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state’s power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.