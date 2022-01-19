Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/20/22)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change the filibuster
Video
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to shield records from Jan. 6 committee
Video
The impact of 5G rollout in the Twin Tiers
Video
Simple eye test reveals how long you'll live
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Joe Gilbert & Bucs set for playoff clash with Rams & Buffalo Bills perspective
Video
Corning and Horseheads football players make all-state
Video
Beaudin scores 100th career point in EC win over Trinity
Video
Cornell wrestling – a look back at their big win over Army
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/20/22)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Jan 19, 2022 / 11:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2022 / 11:17 PM EST
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (1/20/22)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
Savona father and son indicted for sexually abusing children under 13
Video
Upstate New York Poison Center sets reminder for at home COVID-19 test kits
Uncertainty remains over Southport Correctional ahead of closure
Video
Elmira man indicted for crashing into family of four last summer
Video
Road closed in Greenwood after tractor trailer dumps steel: police
Video
Man who caused Bath shelter in place indicted on multiple felony charges
Video
COVID-19 death reported in Steuben County; total now 283
Local lawmakers react to New York State Budget proposal
Video
TV Schedule
Rochester pawn shop owners accused of hiring addicts to steal items for resale