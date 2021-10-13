Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (10/14/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several organizations and groups are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to prevent cryptocurrency mining in New York. A press conference was held on October 13 at the State Capitol to address cryptocurrency mining and the effects it has on the environment.

Groups called on Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to issue a statewide moratorium on Proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining until an environmental review is conducted.