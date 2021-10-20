Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (10/21/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - Dr. Coleman's 25th 'Political Pundit Night' is set to take place next Thursday, October 28th, from 7-9 p.m. LIVE on our website mytwintiers.com.

The topic is 'Racism in America and the Twin Tiers." Pundits will discuss this topic in two groups. The first group will have a discussion from 7-8 p.m., and the second group will debate the issues from 8-9 p.m., Coleman said.