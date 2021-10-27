Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (10/28/21)

(WETM) - There has been a greater demand for COVID testing in some areas but a decrease in others. Local health officials reveal that there are two main factors that correlate with the demand for testing.

When looking at two different counties across the border, the patterns between demand in COVID testing in correlation with other factors became apparent.

The first factor is the COVID positivity rate of an area, where we see a positive correlation in relation to testing demand. The higher the positivity rate, the higher the demand for testing.