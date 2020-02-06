Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (2/6/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Mobile family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu
Governor warns drivers of winter storm
Locals rally for President Trump’s acquittal in Corning
Rochester woman busted by Canisteo Police on drug charges
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Report: Penn State running back Ricky Slade enters transfer portal
The First Arena prepares for a big week
Alyssa Walker signs Division 1 letter of intent to Cornell University for track
Penn State and James Franklin still working through contract extension
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in attempted Elmira abduction arrested
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (2/6/20)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Feb 5, 2020 / 11:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 11:05 PM EST
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (2/6/20)
Trending Now
Suspect in attempted Elmira abduction arrested
Family speaks out after Schuyler County fire takes two young lives; how you can help
Elmira Little League to raise money for Nikki Martin
Weather Alerts
Rochester woman busted by Canisteo Police on drug charges
Canisteo Police arrest two men on drugs and weapon charge
President Trump acquitted in Senate impeachment trial
Governor warns drivers of winter storm
Weather
Sayre Police looking for two suspects after hospital thefts