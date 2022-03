SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) - The Southern Tier Running Club's annual St Patrick's Day 5k/10k race is on Saturday, March 19th. The race will start at Chapel Park and finish at Champion's Sports Grille in Southport.

A reminder for motorists traveling through the area that morning, please be aware of runners on the roads. Please be cautious. Pennsylvania Avenue will be ONE-WAY from Pine City, heading north to Southport from 8:45-10:45 a.m.