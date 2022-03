BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The trial accusing a Painted Post woman of driving drunk and killing a man started in November 2021. After being adjourned, the case will now resume on April 4.

Tonya Smith, the defendant, appeared in the Steuben County Supreme Court for a bench trial that began on November 15. Smith is accused of killing 56-year-old Donald "Donnie" Masti while driving drunk.