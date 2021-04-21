Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (4/22/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Assembly Judiciary Committee goes into executive session
Video
CCC President is disappointed by no confidence vote
Video
Farmers and migrant workers will soon have vaccines delivered to them in Steuben County
Video
Derek Chauvin Judge Says Rep. Maxine Waters Comments May Be Grounds for Appeal
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
The Top 5 Elmira Enforcers goals of the season
Video
Glen Patterson named new Junior Enforcers head coach
Video
Elmira Enforcers primed for FPHL Championship
Video
Quentin Hillsman not worried about SU’s offseason turnover
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Prince Philip
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (4/22/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 11:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 11:29 PM EDT
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (4/22/21)
Trending Now
Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
WNY residents billed for taking a mandatory covid test look to get their money back
Video
Elmira man charged with stealing crossbow from Athens Wal-Mart
Weather Alerts
A new tool being incorporated into police forces across the country
Video
Chemung County officials arrest woman for welfare fraud
Weather