Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (5/20/21)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - New York's Governor announced details of 19 transformational projects for Hornell Wednesday. It's part of The Maple City's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

The governor said the projects, "will help to redevelop and repurpose underutilized buildings, improve streetscapes, and support downtown and local businesses." It's all part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities for the Southern Tier.