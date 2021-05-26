Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (5/27/21)

CHARLOTTE (WETM) - This weekend, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kurt Busch will pilot the No. 1 GEARWRENCH Chevy Camaro in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The car will carry the name of U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham. A native of Scio, New York Dunham was just 22-years-old when he died during the Iraq War.

On April 14, 2004, his unit came under attack. Cpl. Dunham threw himself on a grenade, which exploded. He saved the lives of his fellow Marines. Dunham was gravely injured and died eight days later.