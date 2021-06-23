Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (6/24/21)

(WETM) - On this day 49 years ago, the Twin Tiers were flooded and mass destruction was occurring. Hurricane Agnes made landfall in Florida as a hurricane and then weakened as it moved inland. As Agnes moved near the Carolinas' coastlines, the storm strengthened into a tropical storm once again. Agnes made its final landfall near Long Island as a tropical storm. The winds were a problem but the rain was a whole other story.

The remnants of Agnes over the Northeast caused heavy rain that reached double digits in multiple locations. Major flooding resulted from the heavy rain and many rivers actually set records for their crests. One of those rivers was the Chemung river. In Corning, the Chemung river crested at 40 feet, and in Elmira, the Chemung river crested at 25 feet. Both of these crests are still the record crests today.