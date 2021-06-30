Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (7/1/21)

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) - Steuben County has received $18 million from the American Rescue Plan, but there are many opinions on where these funds should be spent. While there are differing wishes for where this money will be spent, the common denominators from both sides of the aisle are COVID relief and infrastructure.

Steuben County Legislator Kelly Fitzpatrick hopes the funds will contribute to infrastructure projects but also, towards issues in Steuben County that have not gotten much attention, such as internet access.