Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (7/22/21)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved ahead with a procedural vote to begin debating the bipartisan infrastructure package. But it didn't get past that.

Some Republicans said this vote would've had a better chance to pass if the majority leader had simply pushed the vote back until Monday, but Schumer went ahead with it anyhow.

With this vote, the "bipartisan" infrastructure package hit a major pothole, for now.

"If we want Americans to prosper in the 21st century, if we want to restore that fundamental promise, we need to invest in our infrastructure," Schumer said.