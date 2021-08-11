Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (8/12/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Local senior athletes take the Golf course in the heat for their 30th anniversary
Video
NYS Department of Education steps up to guide schools
Video
“I am ready for this.” Lt. Gov. Hochul addresses New Yorkers for the first time since Gov. Cuomo resignation
Video
‘Jeopardy!’ names not one, but two new hosts
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Glen All Access
Japan 2020
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills to require masks at Highmark Stadium, regardless of vaccination status
Video
Mansfield Destroyers, Hornell Dodgers lead the way as All-NYCBL team announced
Red Baron’s Lexi Wood wins NJCAA Region III Female Athlete of the Year
Video
Mansfield Athletics to have full capacity; testing unvaccinated athletes & coaches
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (8/12/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Anna Meyers
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30 PM EDT
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (8/12/21)
Trending Now
Steuben County man pleads guilty for fatal 2019 snowmobile crash
Video
Family escapes fire at Hammondsport-Bath KOA cabin
Video
Kathy Hochul: A look back at her policy history
Video
Elmira City Hall, County Court cleared after evacuation for alleged bomb threat
Video
Horseheads man indicted for unlawful surveillance, installed camera in bathroom
Video
TSA finds loaded handgun at Elmira Corning Regional Airport
Video
NYS Department of Education steps up to guide schools
Video
One person killed in Tioga County motorcycle crash, second person seriously injured
Video
19 people arrested in “Operation Climate Change,” Steuben County’s first major drug bust since beginning of the pandemic
Video
Governor Wolf announces new vaccine initiative for Pa. state employees
Video