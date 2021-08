WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — After 'Go Bowling at The Glen' was canceled last year due to the pandemic, NASCAR fans are happy to be returning to Watkins Glen International.

On Aug. 4, campers entered WGI and began tailgating for the race this weekend. For Traci Hopkins and Tracy Youngman, they have been coming to the track for decades. Every year, Hopkins comes from Canandaigua and Youngman comes from Rochester.