Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (9/23/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chemung County Torture-Murder Case
Local News
The Hochul Administration
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
NY state responds to healthcare vaccine mandate lawsuit
Video
Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report
Corning Rotary Club celebrates its centennial year with new Cherry Blossom Trail Dedication
Video
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
VanAllen scores natural hat trick in Waverly win
Video
Spartans defeat O-M for 4th straight win
Video
Revenge Game: Orange look to cool Flames after last season’s Dome loss
Horseheads volleyball stays unbeaten with win against Corning
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Hunger Action Month
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Trunk or Treat
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (9/23/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Sep 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2021 / 11:30 PM EDT
Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (9/23/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Trending Now
NY state responds to healthcare vaccine mandate lawsuit
Video
Elmira City parents speak out against students’ 16-minute lunch period
Video
Penn State suspends over 100 students for not complying with COVID-19 testing
Video
Amazon facility project “behind schedule” in Bath
Video
Four Arrested on drug possession during traffic stop
CDC: Salmonella outbreak from unidentified food source sickens people in 25 states
Gabby Petito’s father responds to comment from Brian Laundrie’s sister
Video
Police looking for two Southern Tier women for selling meth
Video
Steuben County reports additional deaths related to COVID-19
Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report