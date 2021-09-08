Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (9/9/21)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although it is not expected to be much more than a rain and flood event The National Weather Service has announced that the storm currently pounding Panama City is its 13th named storm of the season.

Tropical Storm Mindy was named at 4 p.m. It has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with gusts of 50 miles per hour. It is moving North East at 21 miles per hour.