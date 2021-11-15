Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/16/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we ring in the New Year, 1,334 businesses and organizations that serve food in New York will legally need to handle their food waste in a specific way. The Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law aims to help the hungry and overflowing landfills, but it is up to the business whether to comply.

Have you ever wondered what makes up a landfill? According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the biggest category is food waste.